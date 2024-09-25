Smoke from flight to Dubai triggers tension at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tension and panic gripped the Chennai airport on Tuesday night after smoke started coming from the engine compartment of a flight to Dubai which was being refuelled an hour before takeoff.

The Emirates flight to Dubai was scheduled to depart from Chennai at 10 pm. The flight usually arrives from Dubai at 8.30 pm and then returns to Dubai. According to airport sources, while the staff were refuelling the aircraft, they filled excess fuel by mistake. Due to this, smoke started coming from the engine compartment.

Responding immediately, the pilot and engineers started to drain the fuel while the Chennai airport fire and rescue team rushed in with equipment and began spraying water to ensure that the aircraft does not catch fire.

After a few minutes, the fuel was drained and the situation was brought under control.

After the incident, the pilot inspected the flight and found everything was normal. However, citing protocol, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security ordered that the flight would be allowed to take off only after undergoing a complete checkup.

Following that, the flight is expected to take off from Chennai airport only after midnight with 314 passengers.