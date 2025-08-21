Smart water ATMs to be installed in 16 Corporation schools

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon install 16 smart water ATMs, one in each school run by the local body. It’s noteworthy that Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran had made an announcement about it in the July council meeting.

Five schools in the Kodambakkam zone, 4 in Adyar zone, 3 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, 2 in Royapuram zone, 1 each in Sholinganallur and Anna Nagar zones have been chosen in the first phase.

“We’ve selected the schools where there are more than 1,000 students,” said a senior official in the Corporation. “The Building department will choose the type of machines and the capacity of storage tanks. A similar model in the Corporation dining hall will be installed in schools.”

Earlier, in the council meeting, Commissioner Kumaragurubaran had pointed out that the existing RO systems were expensive to maintain once defunct. “The new smart water ATMs will not only address water quality issues but also help us monitor students’ water intake,” he had stated.

In July, School Education Department reintroduced the ‘Water Bell’ initiative across the schools. The scheme mandates a designated water break signalled by a separate bell, during which students will be told to hydrate without leaving the classroom.

The Headmistress of Girls Higher Secondary School, Anna Nagar, stated, “We’re following the water bell system. But, one RO water plant in the school is enough for 1,400 students in our school. We heard the GCC is going to set up a water ATM in our school, which will help students,” she said

Another official attached to the Buildings department stated, “The education department has given the school list. The works are in the preliminary stage in choosing the size of smart water ATM. Also, officials are deployed and checking the feasibility of installing it in the respective schools.”

BENEFICIARIES OF THE SCHEME

Higher secondary schools in Tiruvanmiyur, Kolathur, Velachery, Taramani, Semmenchery, Maduvankarai (Guindy), TH Road (New Washermenpet), MGR Nagar (KK Nagar), Marker Road (Perambur), and Girls HSS on MH Road (Perambur), West Saidapet, Pulla Avenue (Shenoy Nagar), Buddha Street (Korukkupet), Boys HSS on Kodambakkam Salai (Saidapet), Chennai Primary School on Jones Road (Saidapet), Chennai Middle School at MGR Nagar (T Nagar)