Slushy Koyambedu market sees dull sales amidst rains

CHENNAI: Buying essentials became a daunting task of wading through the slushy grounds, rainwater and discarded garbage at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Saturday. The continuous onslaught of rain heightened the dire conditions of the market and proved worse for sellers.

Traders said business dropped sharply as weekend crowds thinned out. "There are pumps to remove water, but officials delay using them. This has become a routine problem in Koyambedu whenever it rains," a fruit seller rued.

Customers also complained about the state of the market. "We usually stock up on fruits and vegetables for the week on weekends. But today, just walking through the sludge was a struggle. We were afraid of slipping," said R Ramachandran, a shopper.

Many traders pointed out that the problem was not just waterlogging but also poor waste management. "Even after the rain, water remains stagnant in many pockets. People hesitate to walk through the filth, and as a result, the sales crash. Business is always dull during rains," said Selva R of R Thangavel fruit sellers and agents.

On Saturday, with waste strewn across several stretches, stray cattle and dogs added more chaos. Kausalya, another trader, said they had no choice but to sell amidst the slush, and there have been instances of many falling and skidding. "The Market Management Committee (MMC) officials clean the market, but waste continues to pile up because vendors dump leftover fruits and vegetables on the walkways," she said.

Officials of the MMC, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which maintains the market, said the problem was aggravated by stormwater drain works in and around the complex. "Water stagnates in a few areas, but we make sure it is pumped out to provide better access for visitors and vendors," an official said.