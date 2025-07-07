Slow SWD work halts businesses for 3 weeks in Triplicane

CHENNAI: The ongoing storm water drain (SWD) construction on Bharathi Salai, Triplicane, has forced commercial establishments to shut down for three weeks, causing significant business losses and hardship for workers.

Affected owners on the 100-metre stretch include a general store, tea shop, stationery shop, sweet stalls, tiffin centres, and a utensils store.

Compounding the problem, illegal sewage connections cause stagnation within the SWD trenches. Condemning the Corporation’s slow pace of work, Sweet stall owner Rajendran lamented: “Demolition and reconstruction started three weeks ago. Half my regular customers are gone. Sewage water stagnating in the SWD affects our health, breeds mosquitoes, and we battle the stench constantly.”

“The GCC must fine those responsible for illegal sewage connections,” fumed M Abdul Kadhar, a worker at the utensils store. “Because of them, the SWD looks like an open sewage line.”

Another worker at the store revealed the shop was open only for 6 days in the last three weeks. Earlier, 10 members worked in the store; now it’s just 3. “Workers depend on the shop for their livelihood. Despite a plywood pathway, customers avoid the area,” he added.

In the monthly council meeting recently held, Mayor R Priya authorised the Corporation to impose hefty fines on illegal sewage connections. Individuals discharging sewage into SWDs or roads would be fined from ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh, and it’s ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh for commercial establishments.

Constructing SWDs is part of the GCC’s larger effort to improve flood mitigation before the northeast monsoon. The project involves demolishing and reconstructing dilapidated SWDs across core city areas and renovating damaged drainage lines.

When contacted, Ward 114 Councillor S Madhan Mohan acknowledged the difficulties, and added: “SWD work has been happening in three batches here. We want to complete it as soon as possible and are monitoring progress with officials.”