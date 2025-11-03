Slice of history: St George’s Cathedral restored to past glory

CHENNAI: St George's Cathedral, the 210-year-old church that holds a special place in Chennai and Christianity in South India, has completed a long-cherished restoration after works that went on for around a year.

Designed by East India Company engineer Col. JL Caldwell and built on a piece of land donated by the Nawab of Arcot, the St George’s Cathedral, from which the road got its name, is among the earliest Neo-Classical buildings in the city and serves as the seat of the Bishop of Madras.

When it was consecrated in 1815, the cathedral was part of the Church of England (Anglican Church). It is here that the Church of South India was formed in 1947, marking the union of several Protestant denominations following Independence. It is now the mother church of CSI.

Over two centuries, the cathedral's lime plaster, masonry walls, and timber structures deteriorated under Chennai's tropical conditions and urban vibration. Previous cement-based repairs had trapped moisture within the walls, leading to cracks, corrosion, and termite damage. The recent restoration aimed to strengthen the structure while preserving its 19th-century materials and workmanship.

Not just a beautiful building, but a space where all discover purpose: Bishop

“Our vision is not simply a beautiful building, but a vibrant and unified Cathedral community where worship is offered, where the marginalised find welcome, where young and old discover purpose, and where the love of Christ is made visible in thoughts, words and deeds,” said Rt Rev Paul Francis Ravichandran, Bishop in Madras.

"This restoration has been a long-cherished goal of our congregation for more than four decades," said Arun David Ambrose, church secretary, who coordinated approvals with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and oversaw daily progress.

The project was convened by Col David Devasahayam, chairman of the Radiant Group of Companies, with Professor Arun Menon, Dept of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, and Coordinator, National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structures (NCSGS), preparing the detailed project report.

The restoration works included reinforcement of the 139-foot spire and roof trusses, re-laying of lime plaster on walls and facades, replacement of decayed timber rafters with treated Burma teak, and corrosion treatment for metal elements.

Inside, stained-glass panels depicting the baptism and resurrection of Christ were dismantled, cleaned, and restored along with the marble memorials, brass pulpit, and eight London-cast bells dating back to 1871. A new waterproofing system was installed across the terrace using hybrid coatings designed for heritage structures. Landscaping and drainage were improved to prevent moisture accumulation.