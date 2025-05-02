Begin typing your search...

    Slaked lime used instead of bleaching powder in Pulianthope; Mayor Priya responds

    Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya addressed the media and assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out.

    Authoronlinedesk1onlinedesk1|2 May 2025 1:31 PM IST
    (L to R) Cleanliness workers; Mayor R Priya (Thanthi TV screengrab)

    Chennai: A complaint has surfaced alleging that Slaked lime (sunnambu) was used in place of bleaching powder during preparations for an event in Pulianthope, which was to be attended by Hindu Religious and Endowments Minister Sekarbabu, according to a Maalaimalar report.

    “We only use bleaching powder procured by the Corporation,” Mayor Priya stated.

    “An investigation will be conducted into the slaked lime spraying issue, as well as the quality of the bleaching powder used.”

    The Mayor also emphasised on the commitment to maintaining public health standards.

