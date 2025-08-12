Skywalk at ground height, Kilambakkam chugs slow

CHENNAI: The Kilambakkam railway station, initially scheduled for opening in the first week of July, is set for further delays, with the work on the skywalk — connecting the station to Kalaignar centenary bus terminus — progressing at a snail's pace.

"When the skywalk works started in February, we were given a three-month deadline. But factors like climatic conditions and work breaks during train services delayed the works," said sources associated with the construction of the skywalk.

DT Next visited the railway station for a reality check on Monday. While workers were found in action, the station stood isolated with the work on the island platform pending. Interestingly, the skywalk, which is crucial for seamless pedestrian movement, is nowhere close to becoming a reality anytime soon.

"Skywalk work has to be completed by the state government. Only after the construction of the skywalk would the railway station be open to the public, as the main aim of the construction of the station is to provide direct connectivity to the bus terminus," said a senior official attached to the Southern Railway.

"More than 50 per cent of the work on part of the Railways has been completed. The second platform work is pending, which would be completed soon, and shelters would be provided for the same," said an official.

Currently, passengers either get off at Vandalur station or Urapakkam station and depend on other modes of transportation to reach the bus terminus.

The station is being constructed after the state government placed a request before the Southern Railway, keeping in mind commuters taking southbound buses. The State government had allocated Rs 20 crore to the Railways, while the skywalk would be constructed by the CMDA at Rs 79 crore.

"When the skywalk works are completed, the departments concerned must ensure that amenities like lifts and escalators are installed, as the commuters heading to Kilambakkam bus stand for long journeys would be carrying heavy luggage," suggested Dayanand Krishnan, a rail activist.