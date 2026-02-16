Skeletal staff at Kannagi Nagar UCHC hits services

The three residential clusters comprise 23,704 housing units. With a majority of residents belonging to marginalised and economically weaker sections, the UCHC remains a critical point of access to public healthcare.

However, residents say services at the 24-hour facility have been severely affected due to the shortage of doctors, the absence of lab technicians and the non-availability of official outpatient slips.

During a visit by DT Next, prescriptions were found being issued on one-sided scrap paper (from an old tender document) in the general outpatient ward, as sealed OP slips were unavailable. The X-ray room was closed, and the first-floor ward, officially listed as functional, appeared to be largely non-operational.