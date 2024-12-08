Six ‘O’ One at The Park unveils revamped menu, Chennai’s largest buffet

CHENNAI: Set in the retro theme, Six ‘O’ One at The Park took us back in time with the ambience. The preview of their newly launched menu happened recently, showcasing one of the biggest buffets in the city with more than five live cooking stations.

Ashutosh Nerlekar, chef and director of food production, says, “This is our first major revamp since the restaurant’s inception and we would like to term it as Six ‘O’ One 2.O. Starting from the flooring to the cutlery, everything is new. The diverse menu features 130 delicacies.” The patrons may not worry about their favourite dishes, as the team has retained a few iconic savours like the thin crust pizza and beef burger, to name a few.

“Notably, we are the first star hotel in Chennai or maybe in India to use cage-free poultry ingredients like egg and chicken. And most of the desserts in the new menu are vegetarian, which we have consciously prepared to cater to everyone,” the chef adds.

Morel mushrooms and cashew curry

As the year is coming to a close, we can expect many more food trends in 2025. “This year has been a roller-coaster ride for the food and beverages industry. People have an understanding of what they eat and they have become quite conscious of the ingredients used. As travel is picking up, they are aware of the authenticity of a dish and wish to relish the same here. Moreover, local ingredients will shine in the coming year. Even for the revamped menu, we have procured morrel mushrooms from Kashmir instead of importing the same from abroad. Wise and innovative use of local ingredients to bring in international flavours can be experimented with in the coming days,” Ashutosh explains.

Thai-style corn fritters

We started with subtle hand-rolled sushi and headed towards the starters section. The zaitooni mirchi paneer tikka had tender paneer pieces soaked and grilled in flavourful masala. The Thai-style sweet corn fritter with siracha sauce had a crispy outer covering. However, the stuffing was dominated by ginger and lemon grass, and less sweet corn. The refried beans enchiladas, a famous Mexican dish, were quite tasty. The scrumptious chicken tikka also won our hearts.

Chicken hot pot

Mutton biryani was subtle and paired well with mutton rogan josh. The dhungar butter chicken was delicious, but the morel mushrooms and cashew curry did not meet our expectations.

Mutton Biryani

Mutton rogan josh

Coming to desserts, the coffee flavour was quite an overdose in the tiramisu. The forest berry cheese cake was sour and went well with the not-so-overpowering cheese cake. The dark chocolate and salted caramel aced the list with its chocolate and apt amount of salted caramel flavour.