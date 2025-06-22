Six including 3 minors arrested for trying to rob ex-Speaker’s grandson in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested six youth, including three juvenile delinquents, for allegedly attempting to rob a 21-year-old college student's mobile phone and car near Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) last week.

The victim is the grandson of former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker V Kalimuthu police said.

The incident happened during the early hours of June 15, when the youth, A Aditya of CBI Colony in Perungudi, was driving back after visiting his friend. Aditya felt a noise from the car and got down to check if the car had hit something. Then, a group of youth who were trailing the car on motorbikes surrounded him.

The six youth threatened Aditya and demanded that he part with his mobile phone and car keys. On hearing Aditya's cries for help, passersby rushed to his aid. On seeing people approaching, the youth fled the scene on their two-wheelers. Based on Aditya's complaint, the Taramani police had registered a case. After investigations, the police zeroed in on the suspects.

On Saturday, the police arrested Mukesh (20), Shankar (20), Srikanth (21), and three juveniles, all residents of Perungudi. The three youth were remanded in judicial custody while the minor boys were sent to a government home for boys.