Six flights cancelled at Chennai airport due to low passenger load

CHENNAI: Passengers faced severe inconvenience at Chennai Airport on Wednesday as six flights—three arrivals and three departures—were cancelled due to low passenger load.

The cancelled departures included an Air India Express flight to Singapore scheduled at 4:50 am, and two Akasa Airlines flights—one to Andaman at 7:40 am and another to Mumbai at 1:35 pm.

Arrivals that were cancelled included an Akasa Airlines flight from Mumbai at 7:00 am, an Akasa Airlines flight from Andaman at 12:30 pm, and an Air India Express flight from Singapore scheduled to land at 2:50 pm.

Airport authorities confirmed that the cancellations were due to insufficient passenger bookings.

Affected passengers are informed, and alternative arrangements are made.

Reports added that some were accommodated on other flights, while others were issued tickets for later dates.