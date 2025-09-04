Six domestic flights cancelled without prior notice at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: A total of six domestic flights — three departures and three arrivals were suddenly cancelled at the Chennai Airport on Thursday, leaving passengers stranded and distressed.

Flights to Mumbai, Andaman and Shivamogga were affected by the cancellations.

The departures included an Akasa Air flight to Andaman at 7.40 am, an Akasa Air flight to Mumbai at 1.35 pm, and a SpiceJet flight to Shivamogga in Karnataka at 2.25 pm.

Similarly, incoming flights cancelled were an Akasa Air flight from Mumbai to Chennai at 7 am, an Akasa Air flight from Andaman to Chennai at 12.55 pm, and a SpiceJet flight from Shivamogga at 10.10 pm.

According to the airlines, the cancellations were due to administrative reasons.

The sudden suspension of services without prior notice left many passengers at Chennai airport in difficulty.