Sivaji Ganesan's son assaults onlooker at actor’s birth anniversary event

CHENNAI: At an event marking the 97th birth anniversary of Sivaji Ganesan, his older son actor Ramkumar was caught on camera assaulting a person who tried to inch his way forward to where the kin of the late actor was standing.

The family members of the thespian were paying floral tributes to Sivaji Ganesan's statue at Mani Mandapam in Adyar here on Tuesday.

In a viral clip from the event, a person is seen carrying the banner of one of actor Prabhu's films near a barricade and is flanked by Prabhu and Ramkumar on either side. Prabhu is the younger son of Sivaji Ganesan.

A man from behind them is then seen trying to move forward to where the actors are standing. Immediately, an angry Ramkumar starts elbowing him aggressively to push the man away.

Meanwhile, several political leaders and personalities including Chief Minister MK Stalin, lyricist Vairamuthu, Ministers M P Saminathan, Ma Subramanian, P K Sekar Babu, Dha Velu, Mayor Priya, and others paid floral tributes to Sivaji Ganesan's statue.