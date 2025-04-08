Sivaji Ganesan's elder son Ram Kumar files affidavit denouncing rights to Annai Illam

CHENNAI: After Monday's submission on the title rights to Annai Illam, late actor Sivaji Ganesan's residence in T Nagar, actor Prabhu submitted before the Madras High Court that he is the sole owner of the house per the last will of his father and all legal heirs have also released their shares over the property in favour of him.

Justice Abdul Quddhose heard the application moved by Prabhu on Tuesday, seeking to cancel the order attaching Annai Illam, constructed by his father.

The late actor's elder son, Ram Kumar, per the directive, filed an affidavit before the court stating he did not hold any right and would not claim any right over Annai Illam in the future.

Senior counsel PR Raman for Prabhu submitted that his client was the sole owner of the property as the original owner, Sivaji Ganesan, executed his last will on June 23, 1999, in favour of Prabhu.

It was also submitted that a mediation took place between the legal heirs, including Ram Kumar and two sisters, about the property ownership. On November 24, 2023, they arrived at a memorandum of compromise as Prabhu gave Rs 50 lakh and 7.5 grounds of land to his sister to the transfer of Annai Illam's title to Prabhu, which was also accepted by Ram Kumar.

Later, they released their shares over Annai Illam in favour of him through a release deed before the attachment order, said the counsel.

Prabhu is the sole owner of the property, hence attaching Annai Illam for the loan received by his brother's family is bad in law, added the senior counsel.

The counsel on behalf of Dhanabakkiam Enterprises, the decree holder of the property, contended that the transfer of title in favour of Prabhu has taken place only on the ground of love and affection. He relied upon order 21, Rule 58 of the Civil Procedure Code (which deals with the claims or objections to the attachment of property), and submitted that the bona fide of title of the property can be decided in the trial.

He also submitted that it is unbelievable that the property enclosing to the extent of 22 grounds which fetches several crores of money was given away by Ram Kumar and his family, hence he submitted the matter to adjudicated in trial.

After the submission, the judge adjourned the matter for further proceedings.