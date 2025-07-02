Begin typing your search...

    Sivaganga custodial death: TVK reschedules protest to July 6

    The protest is postponed due to teachers protest at the same venue.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 July 2025 1:21 PM IST
    Sivaganga custodial death: TVK reschedules protest to July 6
    X

    TVK chief Vijay (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) protest which was earlier set to take place at Rajarathinam stadium, Egmore, on July 3 (Thursday) condemning the custodial death of a Sivaganga youth has now been postponed to July 6 (Sunday).

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the protest is postponed due to teachers protest at the same venue.

    Further details awaited.

    Tamilaga Vettri KazhagamEgmoreSivaganga
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X