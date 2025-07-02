Sivaganga custodial death: TVK reschedules protest to July 6

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) protest which was earlier set to take place at Rajarathinam stadium, Egmore, on July 3 (Thursday) condemning the custodial death of a Sivaganga youth has now been postponed to July 6 (Sunday).

According to a Thanthi TV report, the protest is postponed due to teachers protest at the same venue.

Further details awaited.