Sivaganga custodial death: TVK chief Vijay to hold protest in Chennai demanding justice

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay will shortly lead a massive protest at Sivananda Salai in the city on Sunday, demanding justice for victims of custodial deaths across Tamil Nadu, with a specific focus on the case of Ajith Kumar from Sivaganga district.

The demonstration is expected to draw thousands of party cadres from across the state.

Senior TVK leaders, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K G Arunraj, and CTR Nirmal Kumar, to join Vijay on stage.

This will mark Vijay’s first major protest since launching his political party.

The protest will centre around the custodial death of 27-year-old Ajith Kumar, a private security guard at Madapuram temple, who allegedly died while in illegal police custody last month.

A sessions court judge has already confirmed that Ajith was subjected to torture, and the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBI to submit its final report by August 20.

TVK leaders are likely to raise strong objections against the Tamil Nadu Police, who, they allege, will prevent cadres from neighbouring districts from entering the city to join the protest.

Ahead of the protest, on Saturday, July 12, Vijay also met with families of custodial death victims from the last four years, in what the party describes as a “solidarity gesture” to show support and demand systemic change.