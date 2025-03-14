Sisters arrested for cheating Chennai man using forged land documents; hunt on for one more

CHENNAI: A city resident was cheated of Rs 1.5 crore by a trio, who took the money from him by selling a government poramboke land which they claimed was their ancestral property by forging documents.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two sisters and have launched a search for the other accused.

The complainant, Subramaniam, who runs a grocery store in Old Washermenpet, was approached by three people identified as Chamundeswari, Munusamy alias Thangam, and Chandra, who claimed they were selling a 9,108 sq. ft. plot in Villivakkam.

According to the police, the women created forged documents and told the complainant that the land is their ancestral property, executed a sale agreement, and took Rs 1.50 crore from him, hiding the fact that it was a poramboke land.

After realising that he was cheated, the man approached the city police who conducted investigations. The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai arrested siblings A Chamundeswari (45) and R Chandra (40) on Thursday. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.