Singara Chennai continues poor show in Centre’s Swachh ranking

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has ranked 38th among Urban Local Bodies with a population of over 10 lakh in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan 2024-25.

As one of the oldest municipal bodies in India, GCC's sanitation and standards lag significantly behind top performers.

Released by the Union Government on Thursday, the annual Swachh Survekshan ranks ULBs based on various sanitation indicators.

Indore Municipal Corporation secured the top national position, receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

In the over 10 lakh population category, Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai claimed the top three spots.

The gap is further highlighted in the Garbage Free City (GFC) ratings. While Indore achieved a 7-star rating, Chennai Corporation received no stars.

In other categories, Namakkal Municipality secured first place among Tamil Nadu’s medium-sized cities (population ranging 50,000-3 lakh), whereas Chennai came in at 104th place. Namakkal scored 99 per cent in door-to-door collection, 59 per cent in source segregation, and 99 per cent in waste processing.

Responding to the results, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar stated that the GCC is continuously working to improve city cleanliness. He argued that direct comparisons with Indore are unfair, citing Chennai's significantly larger size and population (nearing one crore) and recent expansions incorporating new areas.

"We are not lacking in any sanitation works," the deputy mayor asserted. "Public toilets have been privatised, and door-to-door collection and solid waste segregation have improved. We need to examine the specific indicators used for the awards," he added.