Singapore Airlines flight from Chennai delayed after pilot detects technical snag before takeoff

CHENNAI: A Singapore Airlines passenger flight bound for Singapore with 217 passengers on board was delayed by an hour on Saturday after the pilot detected a sudden technical snag just before takeoff from Chennai Airport.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 10.30 am, had arrived from Singapore ahead of schedule at 9.08 am.

After completing all boarding formalities, the aircraft was moved from the apron to the runway in preparation for departure.

However, before the takeoff could begin, the pilot noticed a issue with one of the engines and immediately aborted the takeoff.

The aircraft was promptly brought back to the apron, where a team of flight engineers attended to the fault.

All 217 passengers remained seated inside the plane during the repair process, which took approximately an hour and the flight departed for Singapore at 11.30 am.