SIMS conducts successful aortic surgery for renal transplantation

CHENNAI: SIMS Institute of Urology and Renal Transplantation (SIUT)completed a challenging kidney transplant surgery between the recipient’s aorta to the kidney donor’s blood vessel - arteries.

Earlier patients with significant arterial blockages were not considered fit for kidney transplantation.

Typically, kidney transplants involve the anastomosis of the arteries of the donor kidney to the iliac vessels of the recipient. Still, treating severe cases of atherosclerosis, brought on by calcium or cholesterol deposits, comes with many challenges and difficulties.

A 49-year-old lady with kidney failure and significant vascular blockages was admitted to SIMS SIUT. A surgical team here successfully connected the arteries of the donor kidney directly to the aorta the body’s biggest artery.

Dr Muthu Veeramani, the Director & Senior Consultant, Urology stated, “This challenging surgery is a big step forward in the field of kidney transplants and a lot of people who couldn’t get this life-saving surgery done earlier due to serious vascular problems, can now access the required procedure.

