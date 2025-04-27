Silambu Express passengers protest AC coach mix-up at Tambaram railway station

CHENNAI: Tensions flared at Tambaram Railway Station on Saturday night as passengers aboard the Tambaram-Sengottai Silambu Express staged a protest over being assigned non-AC sleeper coaches despite booking AC tickets, leading to a 90-minute delay in the train’s departure.

The incident unfolded at Platform 9 of Tambaram, Chennai’s third major rail terminal, where the Silambu Express was scheduled to depart for Sengottai in Tenkasi district at 9 pm.

According to officials, the train was supposed to have two second-tier AC sleeper coaches. However, passengers discovered only one AC coach and a non-AC sleeper coach attached instead. Approximately 60 passengers who had reserved AC berths were shocked to find their designated coach replaced with a non-AC compartment on a summer day.

After filing complaints with railway staff and the coach-in-charge, who allegedly ignored their grievances, frustrated passengers pulled the emergency chain shortly after the train began moving. This activated the brake system, halting the train abruptly. Angry travelers then occupied the platform, demanding accountability and immediate resolution.

Railway officials, security personnel, and police rushed to negotiate, but passengers accused staff of dismissiveness and intimidation. “You cannot stop trains for such reasons,” officials reportedly warned, further inflaming tensions. Protesters refused to relent, condemning the railway’s “negligence” in allocating coaches and charging AC fares for non-AC services.

Tambaram’s station manager arrived nearly 30 minutes later, assuring passengers of a refund for the fare difference and promising an inquiry into the coach misallocation and staff conduct. “Those responsible for the oversight and employees who used harsh language will face action,” he stated. However, he clarified that arranging an alternate AC coach was impossible immediately, urging passengers to continue their journey in the non-AC coach.

The protest drew mixed reactions. Other travelers, affected by the delay, appealed to the demonstrators to withdraw their agitation. “Your protest is inconveniencing everyone. Lodge a formal complaint instead,” they urged. With no immediate recourse, the protesting passengers eventually boarded the non-AC coach, allowing the train to depart at 10.30 pm—90 minutes behind schedule.

The disruption caused significant chaos at Tambaram Station, with authorities scrambling to manage the fallout. Passengers emphasized the need for systemic reforms, including stricter oversight of coach allocations and staff behaviour.