SII holds conclave on HPV vaccine awareness

CHENNAI: The Conquer Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and cancer conclave 2025 was launched here on Tuesday as part of a nationwide public health initiative led by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Women and girls over the age of 15 (constituting about 51.4 crore people) are at general risk for HPV-related infections and cervical cancer, yet awareness of vaccines remains quite low.

"Through these conclaves held across the country, we aim to increase understanding of (HPV) and its link to cervical and other cancers," said Parag Deshmukh, executive director, Serum Institute of India. "By bringing together medical experts, healthcare workers, and community members, the forum encourages open dialogue and practical steps toward early detection and prevention."

During the event, a panel of medical specialists discussed the public health implications of HPV. "Parents must be aware of vaccinating their children to prevent the disease. They fear the stereotypes associated with telling them about cancer or sex at a young age," said Dr Kavitha Sukumar, associate professor of surgical oncology at the Institute of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, MMC.

The doctors highlighted how HPV also affects men, which is not said in most cases. HPV is associated with cancers of the vulva, vagina, anus, penis, and oropharynx, affecting both men and women.

India continues to face a significant burden of HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer, which remains the second most common cancer among women in the country.

According to the ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and Cancer (2023), India reports over 1.23 lakh new cervical cancer cases and more than 77,000 related deaths annually. Apart from this up to 90 per cent of anal cancers and 63 per cent of penile cancers are associated with HPV.

With peak HPV infection occurring between the ages of 15 and 25, early awareness and timely preventive action are essential. With the availability of a vaccine, it has become easier to protect from cancer.

The panellists were Dr Vijaya, HOD and professor, ESIC Medical College; Dr Somu Sivabalan, consultant paediatrician and pulmonologist, Rainbow Children's Hospital; Dr Kavitha Sukumar, associate professor of surgical oncology at IOG; and Dr B Sarath Balaji, senior paediatric pulmonologist, ICH. The session was moderated by Dr Jayashree N, gynaecologic oncologist, associate professor, Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar.