Significance of colours in devotion during Navarathiri

CHENNAI: Navarathiri has begun, and many households are celebrating this festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations. An interesting aspect of Navarathiri is that each day is associated with a specific colour, symbolising a unique energy or blessing. Designer Rema Kumar sheds light on the colours typically worn during this auspicious celebration.

“Wearing specific colours during Navarathiri is considered auspicious, believed to bring good luck, positive energy, and divine blessings. For the past decade, I have embraced this tradition, finding joy in each of the nine days. Over the last four years, I’ve extended this celebration through the hashtag #navrangnavratriwithrk on my Instagram handle @remakumarofficial, encouraging women to adorn themselves in saris that reflect the daily colour codes. It’s a fun way to engage with the festival, and I love seeing the enthusiasm and joy it brings everyone. This tradition creates a vibrant visual display and is a beautiful tribute to the Shakti that resides within us all,” Rema shares.

Many people have begun their Navarathiri celebrations by wearing yellow attire on the first day. “Today, on Day 2, we embrace green, a colour that symbolises nature and growth. On the third day, grey is chosen, reflecting calmness and inner strength. October 6 marks the fourth day, where orange signifies energy and warmth. For day 5 (panchami), the colour white stands for purity. On day 6, red is worn, representing passion and power. On Saptami, which falls on October 9, people adorn themselves in royal blue, symbolising elegance and spiritual strength. On Ashtami, devotees opt for pink, a colour that denotes love and harmony. Finally, on the ninth day (Navami), October 11, people wear purple, believed to bestow spiritual strength while worshipping,” the designer explains.