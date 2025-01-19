Sibling rowdies murder: Pattabiram inspector suspended for inaction

CHENNAI: A day after the double murder of two history-sheeters - siblings - by an unidentified gang allegedly over a street quarrel on Saturday evening, near Pattabiram, Avadi City Police have suspended Pattabiram Police Station Inspector Jagannathan citing inaction.

According to a senior police officer, Inspector Jagannathan failed to take action on the list of history-sheeters provided by the headquarters. The headquarters had asked station house officers to monitor the movements of history-sheeters in their jurisdiction in order to curb anti-social activities.

Tiruverkadu Inspector Vijay Krishnaraj has been transferred and posted as Pattabiram police Inspector.

The murdered history-sheeters identified as G Rettamalai Srinivasan (27), and G Stalin (24) were 'C' category rowdies residing in Pattabiram. Srinivasan and Stalin had cases against them in Pattabiram police station.

Avadi City Police claimed that they have made progress in the investigation. However, no suspect has been arrested yet.

Sources said that the brothers were in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with a trio who rode past them in a two-wheeler near Ayalacheri on Saturday evening. Both the groups exchanged verbal abuses and the trio left the scene. Later, they returned with more men and deadly weapons and started attacking the brothers.

As both injured siblings ran to escape further attacks, the trio first rounded up Stalin and stabbed him repeatedly on Ayalacheri Main Road. Stalin died on the spot. The gang then caught up with the injured Srinivasan at a grove in Dhanalakshmi Nagar and stabbed him to death.