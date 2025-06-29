Shutters open from the past: Chennai's camera shop brings memories back

CHENNAI: Once a Victorian-style building in the Indo-Saracenic style, Moore Market has long been a landmark destination for antique collectors, book lovers, pet enthusiasts, and more. Today, a flea market has emerged, with vendors selling vintage goods along the narrow lanes of Old Moore Market and the Allikulam complex. As we stroll past each shop, every artefact tells a story, bringing nostalgic memories to life. Once a hub for vintage cameras, the market’s photographic legacy is now slowly fading.

Tucked in the heart of the flea market, one shop stands out with its impressive collection of cameras. From classic film models to antique point-and-shoots and Polaroids, this space showcases the evolution of photography. Marking National Camera Day, DT Next delves into this hidden gem, a haven for rare camera models.

A Rajan’s Old Camera Shop is a beacon of authenticity. “It all started with my grandfather, and now my uncle and I are carrying his legacy forward. This market has been our home for over five decades, and we’re the only shop selling vintage cameras in the entire area,” says Suriya, who manages the shop with his uncle, Rajan.

Suriya’s grandfather began with an iron scrap business in the Old Moore Market. The shop was later relocated to its current site, where it has been running successfully for the past 20 years. Though several shops once sold cameras here, only Rajan’s has stood the test of time.

* The Yashica MG-1 is a vintage film camera introduced in the early 1970s. It features a classic rangefinder design with a built-in light meter, making it a go-to choice for both amateurs and seasoned lensmen; Japan-made Yashica 635 that was in markets from 1960s to 70s; Produced between 1950s and 70s, Agfa Click III is known for its simplicity and ease of use (Photo: Hemanathan M)

“We have vintage cameras dating back to the 1940s and ’50s. Often referred to as the ‘Ghajini camera’ by the general public, we even have the first versions of Polaroid cameras. Camera enthusiasts and collectors are often thrilled to see our collection of mini cameras and original metal-body models,” adds Suriya.

One particularly intriguing item is a small tripod stand with an old camera mounted on it. When asked about it, the enthusiastic Suriya explains, “It’s over three decades old. Back then, people used it for personal purposes like filming at family picnics.”

Collectors from Malaysia, Andhra Pradesh, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore often seek out the shop, stepping into a time machine where each camera tells a story of innovation, artistry, and nostalgia. It’s not just collectors, even members of the film industry visit A Rajan’s Old Camera Shop. “The cameras used in Arya’s Madrasapattinam (2010), and in the 2023 release Jigarthanda DoubleX, starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, were purchased from us,” he adds.

