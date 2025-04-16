Showers in parts of city bring relief to Chennaiites

CHENNAI: Several areas in the city experienced a sudden downpour on Wednesday, provide relief to the people respite from the scorching heat.

Several areas, including Egmore, Vepery, Purasawalkam, Periamet, Chetpet received rainfall this morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said, large parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to see below-normal rainfall in the coming days.