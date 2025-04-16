Begin typing your search...

    16 April 2025
    Showers in parts of city bring relief to Chennaiites
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: Several areas in the city experienced a sudden downpour on Wednesday, provide relief to the people respite from the scorching heat.

    Several areas, including Egmore, Vepery, Purasawalkam, Periamet, Chetpet received rainfall this morning.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said, large parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to see below-normal rainfall in the coming days.

