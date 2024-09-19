Short and sweet unique narratives from aspiring theatre artistes

CHENNAI: In this digital era, we are battling with a short attention span that makes it difficult to watch even a five-minute video without fast-forwarding. Championing the art of short-form storytelling, the Short+Sweet theatre festival is back, celebrating a decade in the field. Originating in Sydney, Australia, in 2002, this innovative organisation has transformed into an international phenomenon, curating and presenting a diverse array of short-form theatre festivals in collaboration with local global partners. Short+Sweet South India began as Short+Sweet Chennai in 2011 and has opened to entries from the four southern states of India since 2014. With around 50 unique plays, the festival is presented by the Prakriti Foundation in association with the Blu Lotus Foundation, Alliance Française of Madras, and SPI Edge.

Setting free from a three-decade battle

A trans woman decides to undergo sex reassignment surgery but is filled with fear. She/Her is a monologue that depicts the entire surgery experience with dark humour. The story revolves around Marakkah, who has penned the script. “I was terrified before the surgery, thinking about the pain. But this transformation has had a positive impact on me. Many people do not understand our suffering to embrace our identity,” says Marakkah.

Hari Mahadevan

Since childhood, she realized she was different when people around her mocked her for her body language. Fearing society’s judgment, the queer activist kept her feelings hidden. “Now, after 30 years, things are changing for the better. I work as a Tamil teacher in a private school, and I am planning to start a queer library in Chennai, which will be the first of its kind in South India,” she adds.

Bowji Jewel, the director of the play and a friend of Marakkah, noted that while she was quite tense about her surgery, some aspects turned out to be funny. “The challenge I faced was to elicit natural acting from Marakkah, as her actions were dramatic. She has honed her acting skills a lot now,” she shared. It’s worth mentioning that Bowji worked as an assistant director on Trisha’s The Road and Soori’s Kottukkaali.

End paves the way for fresh beginnings

Gowri, married into a conservative and patriarchal family, loses herself by constantly adjusting to their views. The play explores how her husband’s death, or ezhavu, allows her to break free and start anew. Featuring music from the traditional instrument, parai, the director of Ezhavu Sameera Sameera shares, “Many plays convey social messages, but sadly, these ideas often remain within the walls of the theatre. Theatre should reflect who we are and how our surroundings should be. Self-introspection is essential, and it’s currently lacking.”

Not-so-happy endings of fairy tales

Since childhood, we’ve dreamed of living in a fairy tale land where everything is extraordinary and always ends happily. Breaking this notion, in this Fairy Tale Session, the lead characters are getting divorced and undergoing therapy. What happens next forms the crux of the story. “I feel all the fairy tale characters we’ve heard about need therapy. The story has a social aspect to it,” says Abrina, the director.

Bowji and Marakkah during the rehearsals, Abrina

She also highlights a needed change in the field, stating, “Until now, we’ve learned about theatre plays and auditions only through word of mouth. I believe that should change, and theatre deserves at least a quarter of the promotions and advertising that films receive.”

Life of an aspiring 90s filmmaker

Kadhai Thiraikadhai Vasanam Ku Muyarchi portrays the struggles of a 90s filmmaker trying to convince a 70s producer to cast his son in a film. Director Hari Mahadevan states, “This theatre festival is a significant platform for anyone wishing to excel in theatre and performance. We participate to improve our skills, and network, and take steps toward achieving our dream of entering the film industry. While the form of theatre remains the same, the way it is approached and understood is evolving. Audience preferences have shifted significantly, with many opting for adult humour rather than seeking authenticity.”

Sameera, Ezhavu Poster

Hari Mahadevan also notes that succeeding in the field of theatre is challenging, as it requires tremendous effort to persuade audiences to attend plays. “Many choose other entertainment options over theatre,” he adds.

The theatre festival is happening till October 6. For more information, head to Prakriti Foundation’s official website.