Sharp rise in vegetable prices; check out Chennai’s Koyambedu Market rates on April 26

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on April 26 (Saturday), with some items witnessing an increase.

Drumsticks, which were priced at Rs 20 per kilogram on April 24, are now selling at Rs 30, marking a steep Rs 10 increase in just two days.

Green peas have also become costlier, with prices rising from Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kilogram.

Chow Chow, which had remained relatively stable in recent weeks, has now surged by Rs 15, from Rs 10 to Rs 25 per kilogram.

Beans followed the upward trend, climbing from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kilogram.

On the other hand, garlic prices have slightly decreased. After reaching Rs 130 per kilogram on April 24, the price has dropped by Rs 20 and now stands at Rs 110 per kilogram.

Stable vegetables such as tomatoes (Rs 15/kg) and onions (Rs 18/kg) and potato (Rs 20/kg) also saw no changes in rates today.

Other vegetables also retained their prices and coconut is being sold at Rs 57/kg, green chillies at Rs 25/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg and raw mango at Rs 20/kg.















