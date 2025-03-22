Shalimar Superfast Express to replace AC coaches with general second class from April 15

CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has announced modifications in the coach composition of Shalimar Superfast Express.

In Train No. 22825/22826 Shalimar - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Shalimar Superfast Express, two General Second class coaches will replace one AC Two Tier and one AC Three Tier coach. This change will be effective from April 15 ex. Shalimar and from April 16 ex. Dr MGR Chennai Central

The coach composition of the above trains after the revision will be 2- AC Two Tier coaches, 6- AC Three Tier coaches, 5- Sleeper class coaches, 4- General Second class coaches, 1- Second class coach (Divyangjan Friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.