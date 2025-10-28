SFL net profit rises in Sept quarter to Rs 140 cr

CHENNAI: Sundram Fasteners reported Rs 140.27 cr net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, its highest-ever, compared to Rs 130.64 crores during the previous year.

The Chennai-based company has incurred Rs 149.67 crore as capital expenditure for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, in line with its planned capital expenditure for the financial year 2025-26. "These investments will help us scale in non-auto, EV, hybrid and adjacent spaces," a release said.

The revenue from operations was at Rs 1,338.37 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to Rs 1,288.84 crores during the same period in the previous year.

The domestic sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, were at Rs 956.94 crore compared to Rs 860.97 crore during the previous year, registering a growth of 11.2 per cent.

On a standalone basis, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,688.54 crores for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, against Rs 2,599.17 crore during the same period in the previous year. Its domestic sales for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, were at Rs 1,887.85 crores compared to Rs.1,716.72 crores during the previous year, registering a growth of 10.0 per cent.

The net profit for the half-year ended September 30, 2025, was at Rs 278.62 crore compared to net profit of Rs 262.28 crore during the same period in the previous year.

Sundram Fasteners attributes its creditable performance despite uncertainties in the global trade to its diversified presence in the international markets. "The company is further strengthening its sales and marketing efforts in Europe as part of its key customer-acquisition strategies," it said.