Sexual harassment plaint: Kodungaiyur SI suspended

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector with the Kodungaiyur police station was suspended after a woman accused him of sexual harassment during an inquiry at her home.
According to police sources, the official, identified as SI Dhanasekaran, went to the woman's residence to probe a theft complaint filed by Abdul Khader (55) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar.
Khader alleged 20 sovereigns of gold went missing from his house last December. He grew suspicious of his relative after he reportedly saw her enter his home on May 14 while his daughter and son-in-law were in Tiruchy, leading to the police complaint.
During the inquiry, SI Dhanasekaran allegedly visited the woman's residence late at night without women police personnel present. He reportedly asked other family members to leave before questioning the woman alone, during which he is accused of holding her hand and behaving indecently.
The woman filed a complaint at Kodungaiyur police station. An internal inquiry followed, leading to Dhanasekaran's suspension for procedural violations, including conducting a night-time inquiry at a woman's house without female officials being present, police said.