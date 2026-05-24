Sexual harassment plaint: Kodungaiyur SI suspended

According to police sources, the official, identified as SI Dhanasekaran, went to the woman's residence to probe a theft complaint filed by Abdul Khader (55) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar.

Khader alleged 20 sovereigns of gold went missing from his house last December. He grew suspicious of his relative after he reportedly saw her enter his home on May 14 while his daughter and son-in-law were in Tiruchy, leading to the police complaint.