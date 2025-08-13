Sewage water mixes with SWD works in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is accelerating the construction of the storm water drain (SWD) throughout the city, aiming to complete the work before the onset of the northeast monsoon. However, residents, and the Avvai Nagar Nehru Street House Owners Welfare Association have raised concerns about sewage water mixing with the SWD, which has delayed construction, contaminated groundwater, and affected public health.

Thousands of residents living on Nehru Street, Kanniappan Street, Bharathi Street, and Subramani Street in Choolaimedu are disappointed over the lack of resolution regarding this long-standing issue.

They are calling for action to stop the flow of sewage into the SWD currently being constructed in their neighbourhoods. “This is a flood-prone area, with excess rainwater often stagnating at hip level during the monsoon season. A new SWD is being constructed for the past few months to alleviate the problem, but for it to be successful, the CMWSSB has to prevent sewage water from being diverted into these drains,” said MB Thinasekar, general secretary, Avvai Nagar Nehru Street House Owners Welfare Association.

Despite multiple complaints made to various authorities in recent weeks, no effective action has been taken. Although CMWSSB personnel attempted to clear the lines using a jet rodding machine, their efforts were unsuccessful.

“The situation worsens every day. We can’t enjoy meals or even use the AC at night without a foul smell permeating the air. Recently, I submitted a petition at the Ungaladun Stalin camp in Trustpuram, Choolaimedu,” said R Sundari, a resident of Subramani Street. “School and college students, office workers, and senior citizens struggle to step outside safely. There is a significant risk of disease outbreaks, accidents, and serious public health issues.”

Concurring with her was G Karunakaran, another resident, who added, “The sewage water overflows from the septic tank lid and stagnates around my house. Sewage and silt are reversing in toilets. My neighbour uses the public toilets to defecate.”

When contacted, a CMWSSB official told DT Next, “While constructing the new SWD in the area, Corporation workers damaged the water and sewer lines. This has led to water stagnation in the SWD. We’re also draining the sewage water from the drain.”

Meanwhile, a Corporation official stated they were trying to contain the sewage water within the pipelines. “Due to high pressure, sewage water sometimes leaks from the old pipelines. Construction is progressing rapidly. We plan to complete the SWD work before the monsoon,” he stated.