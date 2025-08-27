Sewage pumping to be suspended in Ambattur zone for 2 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will carry out pipeline connection work with the main sewage line under the Padi flyover in the Ambattur zone.

As a result, sewage pumping stations in the area will remain non-operational from 11 am on August 29 to 4 pm on August 30.

Korattur, Lenin Nagar, Sangam, Ayyappakkam, VOC Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Kallikuppam Karuppankulam, Karukku, Pallam, CITCO Nagar, Kachanakuppam, East Avenue, and Ilango Nagar will be affected. For assistance, residents can call the area engineer at 8144930907 or the deputy area engineer at 8144930257.