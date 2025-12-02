Sewage adds to monsoon woes of Varadharajapuram residents

CHENNAI: Apart from rainwater inundation, residents of Varadharajapuram in the suburbs were put to the test with sewage overflow triggered by the Monday downpour.

Varadharajapuram was among the main victims of the 2015 floods and has since been a constant sufferer during monsoons. In recent periods, a new issue has emerged - sewage flowing on the streets due to the absence of an underground drainage system. The overflowing sewage caused foul odour, mosquito breeding, health hazards, and contamination of groundwater. Officials have stated that implementing a full-fledged underground drainage system immediately is not feasible.

The Adyar River restoration with an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, including Rs 300 crore as the first instalment, was launched by the State. The plan includes laying major sewage interceptor pipelines along both sides of the river and building 14 sewage treatment plants. Although these pipelines pass through Varadharajapuram, the locality has not been included in the project’s sewage treatment coverage, sparking strong demands from residents.

“If Varadharajapuram is included in the Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Limited (CRTCL) project, our sewage can be routed to the treatment plants, protecting groundwater and improving sanitation,” said V Rajasekaran, president, Varadharajapuram Welfare Association. He noted

Located under the Kundrathur panchayat union, Varadharajapuram panchayat is home to over 20,000 residents spread across six wards. Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Sasthri Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Rayappa Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Mullai Nagar, PTC Quarters and Darkas area fall under this locality.

Following continuous petitions, the government undertook major strengthening works of the Adyar River stretch, deepening the river, stabilising its banks, widening the Athanur and Somangalam canals, and constructing culverts near