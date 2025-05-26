Several huts gutted in fire near Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: At least 15 huts were gutted in a fire at Udhayasuriyan Nagar near Vyasarpadi Sathyamoorthy Nagar on Monday evening.

Fortunately, no person was injured in the fire. The fire which is suspected to have started in one of the huts spread to the other huts too, police sources said.

As the fire began to spread, residents in the huts escaped to safety after a futile attempt to put out the fire and alerted the police and fire department.

Ten Fire tenders from Tondiarpet, Vyasarpadi, Vepery, Kolathur fire stations rushed to the scene and the fire was put out after an ordeal that lasted over two hours.

While no dweller was injured in the fire, their belongings and documents were entirely gutted in the fire.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that a leak from LPG cylinder in one of the huts to have triggered the fire. Most of the huts were made of makeshift asbestos sheets as walls and had thatched roofs because of which the fire spread quickly, police said.