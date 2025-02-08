Several flights delayed at Chennai airport, international departures hit by long queues

CHENNAI: Over 10 departing flights and multiple arrivals at the Chennai airport were delayed by up to two hours on February 8 morning, causing passenger inconvenience. Several flights were also diverted to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Tirupati.

Queue woes

Flights to international destinations like Colombo (IndiGo), Hong Kong (Cathay Pacific), Singapore (Air India Express), Dubai (Emirates), Doha (Qatar Airways), and Brunei (Royal Brunei) experienced delays of up to two hours, per Flightradar24 portal.

As per reports, international departures faced delays due to long queues at security and visa-checks, with increased passenger traffic to destinations like Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Doha.

Diversions to nearby city airports

Earlier today, a Qatar Airways cargo flight was diverted to Bengaluru after an unsuccessful landing attempt at Chennai Airport, as seen on Flightradar24. The reason for the diversion remains unknown.

Several Chennai-bound flights were also diverted to Hyderabad, including a British Airways flight from London, a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore, an Oman Air flight from Muscat, and an Air India flight from Mumbai.

An IndiGo flight from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Coimbatore, while flights of the same airline from Pune and Port Blair were redirected to Tirupati.

A SriLankan Airlines flight from Colombo to Chennai returned to Colombo after a two-hour journey, having spent considerable time near the Chennai airspace.

Delayed arrivals

Additionally, several flights experienced arrival delays and had to hold patterns above and near the Chennai airport. The affected flights included an IndiGo flight from Thiruvananthapuram, two IndiGo flights from Hyderabad, an IndiGo flight from Tiruchy, an IndiGo flight from Goa, and an IndiGo flight from Kozhikode.

Blue Dart cargo flights from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, along with an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur, an Air India flight from Delhi, a Myanmar Airways flight from Yangon, and an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi, also faced delays and had to hold patterns near the Chennai airspace.

*as per Flightradar24 data at 10 am

(With inputs from Bureau)