Several EMU trains cancelled between Kavaraipettai and Ponneri on Feb 27 & March 1

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering works, a Line/Signal Block has been permitted in the Chennai Central-Gudur section between Kavaraipettai and Ponneri railway stations from 9:15 am to 3.15 pm on February 27 and March 1, 2025 (6 hours), per a Southern Railway release.

Consequently, the following changes will be made in the pattern of EMU train services on the two dates.

These EMU train services will be fully cancelled on February 27 & March 1:

1. Train No. 42007 Moore Market Complex-Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:05 am.

2.Train No. 42411 Moore Market Complex-Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 08:35 am.

3. Train No: 42009 Moore Market Complex- Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:00 am.

4. Train No: 42011 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:30 am.

5. Train No. 42601 Chennai Beach - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chentai Beach at 09:40 am.

6. Train No. 42413 Moore Market Complex - Sullurupeta EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:15 am.

7. Train No: 42013 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:30 am.

8. Train No: 42015 Moore Market Complex - Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:35 am.

9. Train No. 42014 Gummidipundi. Gummidipundi at 09:55 am Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 9:55 am.

10. Train No. 42604 Gummidipundi Chemsi Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 10:55 am.

11. Train No. 42016 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 11:25 am.

12. Train No. 42018 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 12:00 pm.

13. Train No. 42410 Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 11:45 am.

14. Train No. 42020 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 1:00 pm.

15. Train No. 42414 Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 1:15 pm.

16. Train No. 42022 Gummidipundi - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 2:30 pm.

These EMU train services will be partially cancelled on February 27 & March 1:

1. Train No. 42501 Chengalpattu - Gumumidipundi EMU local leaving Chengalpatu at 09:55 am is partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Gummidipundi.

2. Train No. 42522 Gummidipundi - Tambaram EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 3:00 pm is partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Chennai Beach.

In lieu of the above cancelled EMU trains, the following 12 Passenger specials will be operated on February 27 & March 1:

1. Passenger Special 01: Moore Market Complex - Ponneri, leaving Moore Market Complex at 8:05 am.

2. Passenger Special 03: Moore Market Complex - Ponneri, leaving Moore Market Complex at 9:00 am.

3. Passenger Special 05: Moore Market Complex - Minjur, leaving Moore Market Complex at 9:30 am.

4. Passenger Special 07: Chennai Beach - Ponneri, leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:40 hrs.

5. Passenger Special 09: Moore Market Complex - Ennore, leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:30 hrs.

6. Passenger Special 11: Moore Market Complex - Ponneri, leaving Moore Market Complex at 11:35 hrs.

7. Passenger Special 02: Ponneri - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ponneri at 10:13 am.

8. Passenger Special 04: Ponneri-Chennai Beach, leaving Ponneri at 11:13 am.

9. Passenger Special 06: Minjur - Moore Market Complex, leaving Minjur at 11:56 am.

10. Passenger Special 08: Ponneri - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ponneri at 12:18 pm.

11. Passenger Special 10: Ennore - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ennore at 1:43 pm.

12. Passenger Special 12: Ponneri - Moore Market Complex, leaving Ponneri at 2:48 pm.