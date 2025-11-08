Seven burglaries in a night leave South Chennai suburbs on edge

CHENNAI: A spate of burglaries in the southern suburbs has left residents alarmed, after seven separate incidents were reported in a single night. The break-ins targeted a post office, petrol bunk, and several homes, with the culprits threatening victims at knifepoint before fleeing with cash, mobile phones, and even a car.

The first incident was reported at the Madambakkam Post Office near East Tambaram. Staff members who had locked up on Friday evening found the front door broken open when they returned the following morning. Eight official mobile phones were missing, though cash and valuables kept in safety lockers were untouched.

In the same area, burglars broke into the house of Lokesh and escaped with Rs 10,000 in cash and two mobile phones. In Cholan Nagar, a shop owned by Nagaraj was ransacked, with Rs 5,000 stolen and a car parked outside taken away.

In Maruthi Nagar, intruders targeted the home of a retired All India Radio employee, stealing money kept in savings boxes. Several neighbouring houses showed signs of forced entry, though nothing valuable was reported missing.

Later that night, the gang struck at a petrol bunk in Thazhambur, threatening employees at knifepoint and escaping with Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone. Police said the amount stolen was limited as the day’s sales had already been collected by the owner.

Selaiyur and Thazhambur police have registered separate cases. Preliminary investigation revealed that two masked men wearing helmets and riding a two-wheeler were involved in all seven incidents. Police are examining CCTV footage to trace the suspects.