Serial offender arrested for knifepoint robbery in Chennai

CHENNAI: Seven Wells Police have arrested a 39-year-old man, a serial offender, for robbing a casual labourer under knifepoint on Saturday.

The victim, P Ramiah (55), was at a tea shop on Amman Koil street when the accused, E Ramesh, approached him and demanded money.

When Ramiah refused, Ramesh pulled out a knife and threatened him and took Rs 2,000 from his pocket and fled the scene. Based on the victim’s complaint, Seven Wells police registered a case and arrested Ramesh on Tuesday.

Police said that Ramesh has six cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.