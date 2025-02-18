Serial motorbike thief arrested during robbery investigation in Chennai

CHENNAI: A serial motorcycle thief was arrested by the police while investigating a knife-point robbery case. Police said that they learnt about him being a motorbike thief only when they apprehended him in connection with the robbery.

The Anna Nagar police had registered a case based on a complaint from M Selvaraj (49), a plumber who said that a man waylaid and threatened him with a knife and took Rs 1,000 from his shirt pocket.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the suspect and traced him to a locality in Ayanavaram. Police arrested the suspect, B Ramesh (45).

Their probe revealed that he was involved in bike thefts in Guindy, Anna Nagar, Avadi, Tirumullaivoyal, Oragadam, Kelambakkam, and Sunguvarchathram.

Police recovered eight stolen two-wheelers and Rs 500 cash from the accused. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.