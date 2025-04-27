Serial burglar targeting textile showrooms in Chennai held in UP

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a serial robber from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the theft in February at a textile showroom in T Nagar. The arrested person, Shyam Sundar, and his accomplice Rahul Singh, entered the shop, and had escaped with Rs 9 lakh cash.

While they wore masks throughout the heist, police zeroed in on their identity when they removed the masks at the railway station.

Police sources said that the cops pored through the National Crime Records Bureau’s facial recognition software and found that Shyam was involved in a similar heist at a textile shop in Kerala in 2017. A police team from Chennai travelled to UP and arrested him. Probe revealed that he and his accomplice Rahul had broken into textile showrooms under the cover of darkness and stolen money and garments too.

Police seized ₹10,000 from Shyam and are continuing their efforts to recover an additional ₹1 lakh. He has pending criminal cases in Uttarakhand, Kerala, and UP. Search is underway for Rahul who also has multiple cases registered against him in various states.