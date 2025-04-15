Semmozhi Poonga foot overbridge projects put on hold despite rising pedestrian traffic

CHENNAI: Despite the increasing number of pedestrian traffic in the city, the foot overbridge project that was planned near Semmozhi Poonga is expected to be put on hold.

According to The Hindu report, the project by the Greater Chennai Corporation which was aimed at improving pedestrian safety is likely to be shelved due to security concerns as the US Consulate is located close by.

There have been repeated demands for foot overbridges by residents and local body representatives in congested areas like Cathedral Road, Mettupalayam junction, and near educational institutions like Bhaktavatsalam Memorial College for Women in Korattur. However, the progress on such projects continue to remain slow as the GCC has not initiated any construction in these locations.

Locals and motorists have expressed their issues over the nightmarish traffic conditions as the number of people visiting the public institutions are increasing on a daily basis. Owing to this, residents of areas like Stephenson Road and Ambattur Industrial Estate have repeatedly requested for better pedestrian infrastructure to ensure safety.

However, even as the state government has announced a Rs 9.35 crore cable-stayed skywalk connecting two phases of Tholkappia Poonga, other projects remain to hang in balance. Residents have also complained that apart from not improving the situation, even the existing infrastructure is neglected.

According to the locals, the escalator at the Anna Nagar Sixth Avenue foot overbridge has been non-functional for over two years as the electricity bills have not been paid. Similarly the foot overbridge from Chintadripet to Chennai Central Metro station has also been defunct for months. Following this, residents have requested the authorities to take measures to ensure pedestrian safety and help manage traffic in a better manner.