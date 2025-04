Select Chennai-Mysuru trains extended to Ashokapuram from April 7

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified for extension of the following express trains upto Ashokapuram.

Accordingly, the trains will run upto/originate from Ashokapuram, with effect from the dates mentioned below.

1. Train No 16021 (Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru) will now operate as Dr MGR Chennai Central - Ashokapuram, from April 07.

Revised train timings:

Pandavapura: Existing & Revised – 5:54 am (Arrival) / 5:55 am (Departure)

Mysuru: Existing – 6:40 am (Arrival); Revised – 6:40 am (Arrival) / 6:45 am (Departure)

Ashokapuram: 7:00 am (Arrival)

2. Train No 16022 (Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central) will now operate as Ashokapuram - Dr MGR Chennai Central, from April 08.

Revised train timings:

Ashokapuram: 8:40 pm (Departure)

Mysuru: Existing – 9:00 pm (Departure); Revised – 8:50 pm (Arrival) / 9:00 pm (Departure)

Pandavapura: Existing & Revised – 9:19 pm (Arrival) / 9:20 pm (Departure)

3. Train No 16551 (Dr MGR Chennai Central- Mysuru) will now operate as Dr MGR Chennai Central - Ashokapuram, from April 07.

Revised train timings:

Pandavapura: Existing – 10:21 pm (Arrival) / 10:22 pm (Departure); Revised – 9:44 pm (Arrival) / 9:45 pm (Departure)

Mysuru: Existing – 10:50 pm (Arrival); Revised – 10:50 pm (Arrival) / 11:00 pm (Departure)

Ashokapuram: 11:10 pm (Arrival)

4. Train No 16552 (Mysuru - Dr MGR Chennai Central) will now operate as Ashokapuram - Dr MGR Chennai Central, from April 08.

Revised train timings:

Ashokapuram: 4:45 am (Departure)

Mysuru: Existing – 5:15 am (Departure); Revised – 4:55 am (Arrival) / 5:15 am (Departure)

Pandavapura: Existing & Revised – 5:34 am (Arrival) / 5:35 am (Departure)

There will be no changes to the train timings between Mandya and Dr MGR Chennai Central for all four services.