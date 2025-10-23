Sekarbabu inspects SWD, road works at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and chairman of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) PK Sekarbabu inspected the monsoon preparedness at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex on Thursday.

After the inspection, the minister said, "The CMDA is carrying out stormwater drain work in 4 roads inside the market at a cost of Rs 40 crore. About 70 per cent of the work has been completed. Permission from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been obtained to construct a drain spanning 250 metres. The work will commence soon."

He added that experts are conducting studies to ensure rainwater from the Metro Rail yard is drained through a low-level causeway. "As heavy rains have been predicted for December, measures will be taken to avoid traffic snarls and inundation. Moreover, additional requirements have been discussed during the inspection. Chennai Corporation has been asked to rectify uneven roads," he added.

Elaborating about the muck generated from vegetable waste, Sekarbabu said that additional manpower will be deployed to keep the market clean permanently.

"Every kind of measure has been taken to prevent flooding during the rains. There will be no threat to normal life," he assured.