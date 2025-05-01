Security intensified in Chennai following Pahalgam terror attack

CHENNAI: In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists on April 22, security measures have been significantly intensified in Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, heightened surveillance has been ordered at key locations including government offices, Puzhal Central Prison, and the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

In addition, security has been beefed up at Koyambedu bus terminus, Metro Rail stations, hotels, and restaurants across the city with continuous monitoring and patrolling in place.

The Pahalgam attack, which sent shockwaves across the nation, is reportedly linked to a Pakistan-based terrorist organization.

In response, the Indian government has intensified its actions and strategic measures against Pakistan.