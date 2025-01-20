Security intensified at Chennai airport ahead of Republic Day: Details inside

CHENNAI: A five-layer security system has been deployed at Chennai Airport for the 76th Republic Day.

India will commemorate its 76th anniversary of Republic Day on Sunday, January 26. Following this, security arrangements have been increased across the country.

Accordingly, the security has been intensified at Chennai Airport since last night.

This 5-layer security system will be in effect until midnight on the 30th of January, a 7-layer security system will be implemented for the 3 days of January 24, 25, and 26.

Security staff have been deployed and sniffer dogs are kept to inspect any suspicious vehicles at the airport's main entrance gate.

The airport complex is also being patrolled by armed police.

Experts in explosives are carefully inspecting and looking into vehicles that have been parked at the airport for a long while.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) operatives, along with sniffer dogs, are actively checking and monitoring all areas of Chennai Airport, especially the areas where flight parking areas

Strict restrictions have also been implemented in the issuance of BCAS passes.

Planes' refuelling area has been given additional security.

CCTV cameras have been added to the area in addition to the ones that already exist and are continuously monitored 24 hours a day from the airport security control room.

For travellers, security inspections have indeed increased.

In addition to routine passenger inspections, a further security inspection is being carried out.

Passengers' handbags, in particular, are inspected, and items like liquids, pickles, halva, jam, and oil bottles are prohibited.

Similarly, cargo parcels are loaded on planes only after several stages of testing.

Due to enhanced passenger checks, Chennai airport officials have urged domestic passengers to arrive 1.5 hours before the flight's scheduled departure and 3.5 hours before the flight's scheduled departure time for international passengers.