Security intensified at Chennai Airport ahead of leaders arrival for delimitation meet

CHENNAI: Security has been strengthened at the Chennai airport as various state's Chief Minister and partymen would arrive in Chennai to join the consultation meet under the leadership of CM Stalin to discuss the delimitation issue.

Additional police security has been deployed in the airport for security measures.

Since the delimitation on the population will have a major impact on various states including Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin has arranged a consultation meeting with other state Chief Minister's and various political leaders on March 22 in Chennai to discuss over the issue.

On behalf of CM Stalin, Tamil Nadu MLA's and MP's went to various states and invited the leaders to discuss over the issue, and in response to their invite the leaders promised to attend the meeting.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrived in Chennai from Thiruvannathapuram at 11 pm on Thursday and was received by Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and MP Tamilachi Thangapandian.

Similarly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will arrive at 7 pm, followed by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy arriving at 7.20 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, other political leaders and CM's, including former Odisha Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Kerala Congress leader Jose K Mani, will arrive Chennai by Saturday morning.

All of them are being received by MLAs and MPs at Chennai airport on behalf of CM Stalin and they are being accommodated in hotels in the city.