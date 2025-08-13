Security guard dies after altercation with transwoman in Mylapore

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old security guard from Visalatchi Thottam in Mylapore died following an alleged altercation with a transwoman.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred on August 7 when Sekar, who was on duty sexually harassed a transgender woman, Jessica, as she was walking past. In a fit of anger, Jessica is said to have pushed him to the ground.

Sekar suffered a severe head injury and reportedly lay in a pool of blood through the night. The next morning, neighbours found him in critical condition and rushed him to Kilpauk Government Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on August 12.

Abhiramapuram Police Inspector Thalavai Sami has registered a murder case and arrested Jessica.