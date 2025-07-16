Security concerns mount after two disturbing incidents at Tambaram railway station

CHENNAI: Two separate incidents within a month at the Tambaram railway station premises have raised serious concerns about passenger safety and security lapses.

In the latest incident, a woman from North India, created panic on Tuesday night around 9 pm by climbing onto a stationary train engine near the flyover connecting East and West Tambaram. She wrapped herself in a blanket and attempted to grab the high-voltage overhead power line, threatening to end her life.

Railway staff immediately informed the control room and cut off electricity on the route, preventing the tragedy.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway police managed to restrain the woman, tied her hands using the same blanket, and bring her down safely.

She was then taken to the RPF office for questioning.

Reports stated the woman (40) only spoke Hindi and repeatedly asked the same questions, leading officials to suspect she may be mentally unstable.

This incident follows a similar case last month, when an intoxicated North Indian youth entered the cabin of an electric train parked for maintenance and attempted to operate it.

He was apprehended by railway staff and handed over to the RPF. No case was filed, and he was released after sobering up.

Commuters and activists have expressed alarm over the growing number of such security breaches at Tambaram station.

Passengers allege that inadequate patrolling by the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police (GRP) has turned the station premises into a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.