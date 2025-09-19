Security breach at Vijay's residence near Chennai; intruder found on terrace, arrested

CHENNAI: A major security breach took place at actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay's residence in Chennai on Friday.

According to the Neelankarai Police officials, a man identified as Arun, age 24 years, allegedly trespassed into the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party leader and actor Thalapathy Vijay, located on the outskirts of Chennai.

It was followed by a thorough inspection of the actor's residence by a bomb disposal squad. According to Police officials, the alleged intruder climbed a tree and entered Vijay's terrace two nights ago.

TVK leader Vijay discovered the young man when he went on his terrace. Immediately, Vijay escorted the alleged intruder downstairs and informed the Neelankarai police.

The police arrived at the scene, arrested the young man, and took him to the station. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Arun, son of Raja from Madurantakam, appeared to be mentally disturbed.

Following this, the alleged intruder was admitted to the Government Hospital at Kilpauk for treatment. Vijay's house has 'Y' category security. Despite this, questions are being raised as to how the alleged intruder managed to enter the premises unnoticed and reach the terrace.

Neelankarai police and security officials are currently investigating the security breach at Thalapathy Vijay's house. More details regarding the case are awaited. Thalapathy Vijay is a well-known actor who founded his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024. The actor is set to focus his attention on politics full-time after his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' in 2026.

'Jana Nayagan' is directed by H Vinoth and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Venkat K. Narayana produces the film under the banner of KVN Productions. It is set to release on January 9, 2026, during the Pongal festival.

Vijay was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest Of All Time. The movie emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. The sci-fi action film was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment.

The story revolved around a RAW agent's mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay's character and his family years later, revealing how they confront and resolve the problem.